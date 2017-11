'మనం విఫలమైనా నమ్మేవాడే తండ్రి,... థాంక్యూ నాన్న'

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Mumbai’s young cricket sensation Prithvi Shaw has been in headlines because of his swashbuckling batting performance in the domestic circuit. He first grabbed the limelight in the year 2014 when he scored a record 546 runs off 330 balls while playing for Rizvi Springfield in the Harris Shield. Since then, there was no looking back for this wonder kid. Now, at the age of 17, he has registered four centuries from five first-class games.