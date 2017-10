పూణె పిచ్ ఫిక్సింగ్: ఎవరీ క్యూరేటర్ పాండురంగ సల్గొంకర్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

BCCI neutral curator has inspected Pune pitch,says its fine.Confident that match will be on: BCCI acting president CK Khanna to ANI

India Today reporters disguised as bookies unearthed a massive scandal on Wednesday as they caught the Maharashtra Cricket Association pitch curator allowing people to tamper with the pitch on the eve of the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Pune.