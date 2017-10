Cricket

Nageshwara Rao



Himachal Pradesh’s Pankaj Jaswal shattered records on day three of the Group D match against Goa at Dharamsala. This was after he slammed a quickfire 50 of just 16 balls which is the second fastest in first-class cricket. When Himachal Pradesh declared their innings for 625, Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 63.