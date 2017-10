Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

On a day when bowlers have dominated Ranji Trophy overall, Prashant Chopra was the torch-bearer of batsmen and a record-breaker at that, smashing his way to a maiden triple century in first-class cricket against Punjab before being dismissed for 338 off just 363 balls, a knock consisting of 44 boundaries and 2 sixes.