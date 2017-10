Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Veteran Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has reportedly been dropped from the Baroda side for the upcoming Ranji Trophy encounter against Tripura. According to a reports, Pathan was dropped due to Baroda’s dismal run at the start of the season and young Deepak Hooda has been appointed as the new skipper.