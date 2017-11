Cricket

Continuing his phenomenal run of form in the domestic season, 17-year-old Prithvi Shaw slammed his fourth hundred of the season against Odisha in Bhubaneshwar on Wednesday. Incidentally, this was Shaw’s fourth century in just five first-class matches. Among Indian batsman, only one player had more first-class hundreds before the age of 18, legendary batsman, Sachin Tendulkar.