Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In a bizarre incident, a man drove his car onto the pitch during the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at the Air Force ground in Palam on Friday afternoon. The man, who identified himself as Girish Sharma, 32, claimed that he had lost his way, and since there was no security at the entrance, he drove his vehicle, a Maruti Wagon R, onto the ground.