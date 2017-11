Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

The match between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh is at a crucial juncture with the latter piling up 224 runs in the 2nd innings by the end of day's play after bowling Delhi out for 269. With a crucial first innings lead in the bag, UP need to keep their composure and end up on the winning side eventually, unlike their first and third matches this season.