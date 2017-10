రూ. 1.20 కోట్లు: 3నెలలకు రవిశాస్త్రికి బీసీసీఐ చెల్లించిన జీతం

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao



Chief coach Ravi Shastri was paid a little over Rs 1.20 crore for his services during the first three months of his new tenure with the Indian cricket team. Shastri was back as the chief coach in July this year and has since been paid Rs 1,20,87,187 for a three-month period between 18th July to 18th October, according to the BCCI website.