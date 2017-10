తండ్రి అయిన రాబిన్ ఊతప్ప: విషెస్ చెప్పిన అశ్విన్, రైనా

Cricket

Our bundle of joy has arrived!! NEALE NOLAN UTHAPPA😊 thank you for all the love and support!! #whentwobecomethree #batmenandjoker pic.twitter.com/4FwRbzfj7Y

Former India batsman Robin Uthappa and his wife Sheethal welcomed their first child recently. The duo took to social media to share their happiness with the world. "Our bundle of joy has arrived!! NEALE NOLAN UTHAPPA thank you for all the love and support," wrote Robin.