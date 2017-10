వన్డేల్లో సిక్సులు బాదడంలో రోహిత్ శర్మ రికార్డు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma has become the second quickest to 150 sixes in One-Day International cricket. He is currently playing in the third and final ODI of the series against New Zealand. Sharma has achieved the milestone in his 165th innings and 171st match. The first player in the special list is the former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi who reached 150 sixes in 160 innings.