Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella is someone who doesn’t follow cricket avidly but when he finds time to do so, the 50-year-old loves watching India opener Rohit Sharma wield his willow to perfection. In a recent interview, Nadella, who has played cricket in his childhood, spoke to Times Now and said, “I love watching Rohit Sharma play, you know that follow through of his, his cover drives. He reminds me of VVS Laxman. When he (Rohit) is on song, I think he is just glorious to watch.”