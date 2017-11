ప్లీజ్.. హెల్మెట్ పెట్టుకోండి..: కారు విండోలోంచి సచిన్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been a leader both on and off the cricket field. He has been actively involved in social causes and has been a crusader for the same. In September, he actively took part in the Swachhata hi Seva cleanliness drive. Tendulkar on Friday urged two-wheeler riders to wear helmets whenever they are commuting. The former cricketer took to Twitter to spread the message to the riders.