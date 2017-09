థ్యాంక్యూ పాజీ: సచిన్ బహుమతికి సెహ్వాగ్ స్పందన

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Tuesday thanked Sachin Tendulkar for presenting him with a BMW 7 Series. The 38-year-old, famously known as the Nawab of Najafgarh, took to Twitter to post a picture of himself standing next to a swanky BMW 730 Ld, which is worth over a crore.