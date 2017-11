మ్యాచ్‌ చూసేందుకు రండి: కేరళ సీఎంను కలిసిన సచిన్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

I was here to brief him about the progress of Kerala Blasters & invited him for its first match in the ISL on 17th: Sachin Tendulkar pic.twitter.com/mQ8m8Oc0Ko

English summary

Sachin Tendulkar met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday (November 2) ahead of the Indian Super League. Tendulkar, who was accompanied by wife Anjali, requested Pinarayi to extend the government support for Kerala Blasters during the ISL. Tendulkar met Pinarayi at the latter's office in the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram.