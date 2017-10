Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Tremendous achievement to get to 400 test wickets by one of the silent warriors of @OfficialSLC ! Congratulations and we'll done, @HerathRSL ! pic.twitter.com/zcbkucMLsd

English summary

Even as the Sri Lankan team is going through a phase of transition, one player who has fought a lone battle against opposition outfits is Rangana Herath and little master Sachin Tendulkar took time to congratulate the Lankan left-arm spinner after the latter became only the fifth spinner in the history of Test cricket to pick 400 wickets.