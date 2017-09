Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Who said lightning doesn't strike twice? Today it did for the 100th time! Well done, @msdhoni ! Keep them coming :-) ⚡ pic.twitter.com/HteDcKPWBi

English summary

His critics may have been making sporadic demands for answers over his future, but MS Dhoni does not seem to be wrapping up anytime soon. On the other hand the former Indian cricket team captain, who has been a vital cog for Virat Kohli’s side late in the batting order of late, has been on a record-making spree.