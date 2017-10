అదెలా!: జీవా పుట్టిన విషయం ధోని కంటే ముందు రైనాకే తెలిసింది

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

When @msdhoni becm a father arnd 2015 World Cup, he wasn’t carryg a mobile. His wife sent an SMS thru @ImRaina to inform him! #RajdeepsBook

English summary

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni became the father of baby Ziva, just a week before ICC World Cup 2015 began. His wife Sakshi Dhoni had given birth to a baby girl at a private hospital. Dhoni was so focused on the World Cup that he didn't go back to India to meet his newborn.