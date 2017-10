Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

No one can match up to your high standards of stitching Darji ji , whether it is a pant or a partnership @RossLTaylor https://t.co/WDInvXL4EW

English summary

Ross Taylor scored a fine 95 and aided Tom Latham to a fine ton as New Zealand cruised to a six-wicket win over India in the first ODI at Wankhede. Taylor and Latham came together at 80 for 3 with India trying drive home the advantage but their 200-run stand for the fourth wicket proved to be a clincher in the end.