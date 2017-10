అచ్చం ధోనిలాగే హెలికాప్టర్ షాట్: ఎవరు బాగా ఆడారో!

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

When in Ranchi, smack it like Dhoni! Watch the experts try to pull off helicopter shots, and catch #NerolacCricketLive NOW on Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/BwO8zOGYvZ

English summary

Fans of MS Dhoni turned up in large numbers to see the local hero in action, hitting a few out of the ground during the first of the three-match T20I series between India and Australia in Ranchi on Saturday, October 7.