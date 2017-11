Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Legendary opener Virender Sehwag and former Delhi player Vinay Lamba have been made members of the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP) of the NADA in a rare instance of cricketers being roped in for such committees. Sehwag and Lamba, who played 76 first-class matches for Delhi between 1967 and 1981, are in the six-member panel headed by retired judge R V Easwar.