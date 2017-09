తనపై తానే జోకేసుకుని నవ్వులు పూయించిన అఫ్రిది (వీడియో)

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Shahid Afridi to the audience at a recent event "Assalamualaikum, just like my batting I won't take up much of your time" pic.twitter.com/H6L0dNd2Ek

English summary

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, also known as ‘boom boom’ Afridi, thanks to his hitting prowess. Afridi held the record for the fastest century in limited overs cricket, which was 100 off 37 balls. Afridi and Saeed Anwar in their heydeys formed arguably the best opening pair in ODI’s. Afridi was also a utility cricketer, who could bowl and break partnerships.