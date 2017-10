సిగ్గుచేటు: ఆస్ట్రేలియా క్రికెటర్ల బస్సుపై రాళ్ల దాడి, తప్పిన ప్రమాదం

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Jeez. That's not nice at all Finchy @AaronFinch5 Hope no one's hurt !!! https://t.co/GVlBzZnLFK

Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!! pic.twitter.com/LBBrksaDXI

English summary

In what could be termed as a major security lapse, a stone was hurled at the Australian team bus while they were returning from the stadium to the hotel on Tuesday night.