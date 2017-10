సచిన్ అభిమానులే గెలిచారు: జెర్సీ నెంబర్ 10ని వదిలేసిన శార్దూల్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

The No. 10 jersey evokes a plethora of emotions in the average Indian cricket fan. It used to be, after all, donned by Sachin Tendulkar during his storied career. They were surprised — some of them unpleasantly — when Shardul Thakur had a big ‘10’ on the blue jersey on his debut, during the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka earlier this year.