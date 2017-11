Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

1 of the nicest guy & honest fast bowler has retired from INTL cricket .A Nehra it was pleasure playing against u #Cheers fella#

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar kept the rivalry between India and Pakistan aside to pay tribute to veteran Indian pacer Ashish Nehra who bid adieu to cricket after the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand in Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Thursday.