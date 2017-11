కోహ్లీకి బౌలింగ్ చేయకపోవడం మంచిదైంది: అక్తర్ సంచలనం

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

I was better off not bowling at all when #Kohli was batting.Jokes apart,he's a gr8 batsman & bowling agnst him wud have been a gr8 contest. pic.twitter.com/EHL32UpXrU

English summary

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is currently on an incredible run-scoring spree, is an inspiration for budding cricketers across the world. While Kohli has dismantled the best bowlers, he recently spoke about two Pakistani bowlers who he found intimidating.