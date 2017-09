యాషెస్ సిరిస్ కోసం ఇంగ్లాండ్ జట్టు ఎంపిక

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A shock recall for James Vince and call-ups for three uncapped players headlined England's Ashes squad, announced on Wednesday. With a batting line-up still to be crystallised, Tom Westley's lack of runs at three against South Africa and West Indies cost him, with England returning to Vince, last seen batting at number four in the home series against Pakistan last year.