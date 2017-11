Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

#NameCricketCheats | 'During probe, cops dropped one name after the other... yes, some of them are still playing for the country: Sreesanth pic.twitter.com/W4WpMrEug8

English summary

In a sensational claim, banned cricketer S Sreesanth has alleged that several players who were involved in a spot-fixing scandal in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are still playing in the league and also for the country.