నిజంగా అది ఓ పీడకల: క్రీడల్లో ‘మైండ్‌ గేమ్స్‌’‌పై గంగూలీ

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is penning a book on mind games in sport even as he considers authoring books nightmarish, something which has also discouraged him from writing his autobiography. "To sit and write, dictate to someone, then correct it and make sure it's on time with the publisher, it's a nightmare," Ganguly said during a book release function.