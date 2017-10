ఇక క్రికెటర్లకూ డోప్ టెస్టులు!: కేంద్ర క్రీడల మంత్రి గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

In a pathbreaking move, the Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore-led Sports Ministry has directed the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to conduct dope test on cricketers during domestic and international tournaments held in India, The Times of India has reported. The move will allow NADA to enforce World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Code in all its "fairness and entirety" on the BCCI.