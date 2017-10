Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Dimuth Karunaratne is the Man of the Match and Man of the Series! Congratulations! #PAKvSL #ApeKollek pic.twitter.com/mb3pEQvb9r

Sri Lanka seal the series 2-0! >We are up to 6 in Test rankings! >First time Pakistan have ever lost a series in UAE! #PAkvSL pic.twitter.com/XgVaTpFxpO

Victory for Sri Lanka! Bowlers take advantage of the new ball to dismiss Pakistan for 248 to seal a 2-0 series win in Dubai! #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/xzettFOI84

English summary

Pakistan lost its first Test series in the United Arab Emirates since it became their designated home in Tests as Sri Lanka on Tuesday beat them by 68 runs to grab the two-match series 2-0. Pakistan were all out for 248 in their final innings of the Test.