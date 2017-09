Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Sri Lanka have qualified for the ICC World Cup 2019 after the West Indies lost the first ODI against England at Old Trafford on Tuesday (September 19). With September 30 set as the cut-off date for automatic qualification for the ICC's pinnacle 50-over tournament, Windies (78 points) now cannot move ahead of Sri Lanka (86 points) on the ICC ODI team rankings irrespective of how their remaining matches against England pan out.