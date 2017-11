'ఆలోచనలన్నీ దక్షిణాఫ్రికా పర్యటనపైనే, లంకతో సిరిస్ కలిసొస్తుంది'

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara feels the upcoming series against Sri Lanka will present him a good opportunity to be ready for the tour of South Africa, the tougher assignment for the national cricket team. "Obviously, next year's South Africa series is something that is there in the back of my mind. The upcoming Sri Lanka series will be a good opportunity to prepare for the South Africa assignment. I am confident of doing well," Pujara said.