డెన్మార్క్ ఓపెన్: చరిత్రకు అడుగు దూరంలో కిదాంబి శ్రీకాంత్

Good straight sets win today and very happy with my performance. Excited to get back on court tomorrow. #denmarkopen #believe #achieve pic.twitter.com/U7CdxnTg0v

India's Kidambi Srikanth is just one step away from winning his third Super Series Premier badminton title after beating Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-18, 21-17 to reach the men's singles final of the $750,000 Denmark Open in Odense.