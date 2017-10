వన్డేల్లో జస్ప్రీత్ బుమ్రా అరుదైన రికార్డు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao



Jasprit Bumrah has quickly raised since his debut to become one of the most valuable players in limited-overs cricket for India. The 23-year-old made in debut in Australia in January last year from where he matched up requirements for becoming an all conditions paceman for his team. Bumrah, with a weird action, has the skill to deceive the batsman with variations, especially at the death overs.