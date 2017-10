కోహ్లీ ఆరోపణలు ఓ చెత్త: 'ది జర్నీ' పుస్తకంలో స్మిత్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

India captain Virat Kohli has stirred up a major controversy during the Test series against Australia in March when he just stopped short of calling Australia skipper Steve Smith a cheat as he accused him of taking help from the dressing room while using the DRS. Smith has now gone on to say that Kohli’s claim was nothing but ‘rubbish’.