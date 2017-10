'విరాట్ కోహ్లీ జట్టుని చూసి స్మిత్ సేన భయపడింది'

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

A 4-1 loss in the ODIs have not gone down well with the Australian fans and they would hope for Steve Smith and his boys to come back strongly in the T20I series starting on Saturday. And stand-in head coach David Saker feels that the boys have been scared taking on Virat Kohli & Co in their own backyard and that has led to a poor show on the field.