Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag believes that the Virat Kohli-led Team India will whitewash Steve Smith's Australia 5-0 in the ongoing ODI series. The 38-year-old said that the current Indian side is as strong as the Australian teams captained by Steve Waugh or Ricky Ponting but admitted that the middle-order needs to be looked at ahead of the third ODI at Indore.