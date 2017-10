'స్టోక్స్ పెద్ద తప్పు చేశాడు, ఇంగ్లాండ్ జట్టు కల్చర్ మారాలి'

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has called for a change in the culture of the national team after Ben Stokes' arrest on a night out. Stokes was arrested in Bristol on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after getting into a fight in the early hours of last Monday. Video footage allegedly shows the England all-rounder throwing punches and knocking a man to the floor.