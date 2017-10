కోహ్లీసేనపై విజయం సాధించడమెలా అంటే!: కివీస్ బౌలర్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner said on Monday that the key to success against India's much-vaunted batting line-up would be to bowl reasonably quick and induce mistakes from Virat Kohli and Co. India and New Zealand will lock horns in a limited-overs series, comprising three ODIs and an equal number of T20 Internationals, starting October 22.