ఆశిష్ నెహ్రాకు ఘనమైన వీడ్కోలు పలికిన సహచరులు (వీడియో)

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Ashish Nehra will bid adieu to all forms of cricket on Wednesday (November 1) with a T20I match against New Zealand at his home venue Ferozeshah Kotla. The left-arm pacer who once expected to take up India's pace bowling mantle along with Zaheer Khan never really could achieve that after injuries often marred his trip.