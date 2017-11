అగార్కర్... ధోనినే తప్పుకోమంటావా?: మండిపడ్డ కిర్మాణి

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

India's legendary wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani slammed former players including Ajit Agarkar for questioning MS Dhoni's Twenty20 International future. During the India-New Zealand three-T20I series, which the hosts won 2-1, Dhoni was once again under scrutiny. Agarkar and VVS Laxman felt it was time for the former captain to quit T20Is.