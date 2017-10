రాయితో దాడి: ఖండించిన మిథాలీ, క్షమించమని ప్లకార్లులు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Throwing rock is not in a good taste because it is a sport: Mithali Raj on attack on Australian team bus in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/mmXZo6QEie

English summary

After a ravishing eight-wicket win in the second T20I match against India, in Guwahati, Team Australia were on their way back to the hotel. But apparently, a rock was thrown at their bus, a picture of which was shared by Aussie cricketer Aaron Finch. And on Wednesday, Indian Women's cricket skipper Mithali Raj said it is not in a good taste.