గొప్ప అవకాశంగా భావించా: నాలుగో స్ధానంపై పాండ్యా (వీడియో)

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team has taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in five-match series after winning the Indore ODI by five wickets. Riding on Hardik Pandya’s 78, India chased down a target of 294 runs to seal the series and the team has now moved to Bangalore for the penultimate clash against the Aussies.