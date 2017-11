'జిమ్నాస్ట్' ధోని: పనైపోయిందంటూ ధోనిపై నెటిజన్ల విమర్శలు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Watching Dhoni bat the way he bats these days when the going is tough, is as painful as a root canal treatment.

English summary

Riding on Colin Munro's brilliant hundred and pacer Trent Boult's lethal opening spell, New Zealand beat India by 40 runs in the second T20I in Rajkot on Saturday. With the win, the three-match T20I series now stands even at 1-1. Earlier, Kane Williamson opted to bat and his side started the proceedings in an aggressive manner.