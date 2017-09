Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Umesh Yadav has completed 100 wickets in ODI cricket as he picked up two scalps in the fourth match of the series against Australia on Thursday. The match is ongoing and at the time of filing this story, Australia were 242 for thee after 38.2 overs. Umesh meanwhile currently has figures of two for 42 in seven overs in the game.