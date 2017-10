Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report of 2016 has revealed that one Indian cricketer has tested positive for banned substances among the 153 BCCI accreditated cricketers. The cricketer, whose name has not yet been revealed, will be the second after former India U-19 player Pradeep Sangwan to have tested positive. Sangwan was playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2013 when he tested positive during that year's Indian Premier League.