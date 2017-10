Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Veda Krishnamurthy is close to securing a contract for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League, putting the batswoman in line to become the third Indian in the Australian T20 league. Another player in talks with the franchisees is young all-rounder Dipti Sharma, who played a key role in taking India to the World Cup final in England in July.