Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Picking a single hat-trick take a lot of time, patience and luck in any form or level of cricket. Victorian third-grade cricketer, Nick Gooden achieved it three times. In a match between Yallourn and Latrobe in Central Gippsland cricket competition, Gooden did the unthinkable. He snatched eight wickets in 10-balls, to end with figures of 8 for 17. He picked a hat-trick in the first innings, then followed it by picking five-in-five.