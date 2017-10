జీవా ముద్దు ముద్దు మాటలకు ఫిదా అయిన కోహ్లీ (వీడియో)

Cricket

My reunion with Ziva. What a blessing it is to be around pure innocence 🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/7IpvTyynoA

India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday shared a video of his "reunion" with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva. And it's the best thing one can see today. Kohli, 28, described the "reunion" with Ziva as a blessing to be around pure innocence.